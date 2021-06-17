The OLE Health Foundation’s SALUD Napa Valley Fundraiser Raises More Than $500,000

Last weekend it was all about food, wine and a worthy cause during the Ole Health Foundation fundraiser. Designed to meet State and CDC guidelines for gatherings, guests took part in intimate, al fresco dinners happening simultaneously at wineries and private homes throughout Napa Valley including Darioush, Keever Vineyards, Opus One, Silver Oak, St. Supéry Estate & Winery, Alpha Omega and more.

OLE Health is a community clinic that provides health care to the communities of Napa and Solano counties. Proceeds from the in-person event and the online auction support OLE Health’s mission to care for Napa’s underserved communities, especially during COVID.

“The organization has been on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic ensuring service delivery via tele- and video-health, responding to a 2x demand in behavioral health services and administering more than 40,000 COVID vaccine doses, at least half of which were provided to senior citizens, farmworkers and other essential workers,” said Sonia Tolbert, Chief Development Officer, OLE Health.

In addition to supporting OLE Health, the SALUD fundraiser had a targeted Fund a Need to help bridge the digital divide. “This past year has been so incredibly taxing in ways that no one could have predicted. Things that most of us take for granted, like a smart phone or computer access, can be a huge barrier to people being able to get quality medical care, which everyone deserves, said Jason Keever, who hosted one of the fundraising dinners at Keever Vineyards & Winery in Yountville.

Dessert Course at Keever Vineyards & Winery in Yountville

“Given the ongoing public health protocols, I applaud the creativity of holding a series of intimate dinners across the valley that still brought our Napa Valley community together in support of OLE Health. We live in a philanthropic valley. We are so fortunate to be able to come together over delicious food and wine, especially after the year we’ve all endured, and celebrate that generosity,” said Yountville Mayor, John Dunbar.

Only 200 tickets were available and secured with a $2,500 tax-deductible donation.