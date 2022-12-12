The headquarters for the social media company Twitter is seen in San Francisco, on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Ever wanted to own a giant “@” sign planter sculpture? Or a statue of the Twitter bird? Well, now could be your chance with an online auction of items from the Twitter HQ set for next month.

The “Twitter Bird Statue” and “‘@’ Sculpture Planter” are two of the more standout items listed in the auction. But if you had your hopes up for talking AI robots or some other unexpected tech oddity, you may be disappointed. Most of the other 265 items listed on the auction’s web page are a bit more conventional for what one might expect to find in the headquarters of a tech company, or any modern company for that matter.

Among the other items listed are:

About half a dozen Eames LCW Molded Plywood Lounge Chairs

Various high-end La Marzocco-brand espresso machnies

A wide variety of ovens, freezers, rotisseries and other restaurant-grade kitchen appliances

Some conventional coffee makers and grinders

Numerous NEC laser projectors

Several 27-inch iMacs

Several dozen Google Jamboard Digital Whiteboard displays

Dozens of Knoll Generation high-end office chairs

Several dozen sit-stand desks

If you’re still interested, bidding opens on Jan. 17, 2023, and will close on Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. Pacific, according to the auction page. Although, it should be noted that the terms and conditions of the auction specify that only people representing businesses can bid, not consumers.