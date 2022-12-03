SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Tenderloin Center will be closing on Sunday, cutting off a vital resource that many people have utilized since its creation. The closure was initially announced in June, and confirmed on the City of San Francisco website.

The Tenderloin Center is a key part of the Tenderloin Emergency Initiative, and was created as a temporary site to help reduce overdose deaths and increase connections to local services. The center provided showers and food to unhoused people and people struggling with addiction.

San Francisco City Supervisor Dean Preston was a vocal critic of the center’s closure, In early November, Preston introduced and passed a resolution with the Board of Supervisors which urged the city to keep the Tenderloin Center in operation or provide an alternative center by the date of closure. The Board’s vote count was close, including 6 ayes and 5 nays.

On Saturday Preston tweeted that Mayor London Breed’s directive to move forward with the closure in spite of the Board’s vote was “an unconscionable failure of leadership.” Preston noted that the nearly 400 daily guests at the center are not being provided a “serious plan” to navigate the closure.

According to the city’s website, San Francisco Public Health will be supporting people as they seek services and transition to other local providers. Staff members with SF Public Health will be in the UN Plaza near the the Tenderloin Center Dec. 5-11 from 8 a.m. – 8p.m. Staff will also be providing naloxone and overdose reversal support. For more information on alternative services that are available, please visit the city’s website.