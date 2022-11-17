SAN DIEGO — There’s one choice Californians should never have to make: shall we do breakfast or lunch? Why choose? There are eggs and sandwiches galore in the brunch capital of the West.
From classic American breakfast plates to cuisines representing cultures from afar, Yelp has compiled a “Top 100 Brunch Spots in California” list to show what restaurants are worth raving about.
Yelp identified businesses in the restaurants and brunch categories, then ranked those spots using factors like the total volume and ratings of reviews.
San Francisco’s Lapisara Eatery came in first place with popular dishes like their fried chicken benedict, tom yum burrito, steak and egg plate, pad Thai and more.
In a close second, Great Maple – Newport Beach wowed brunch enthusiasts with their hot honey chicken fried sandwiches, French toast logs, grilled chicken bowls and steakhouse burgers.
Toast Kitchen & Bakery in Costa Mesa rounded up in third with diners giving accolades to their ube French toast, orange chicken waffles, sisig burrito and eggs benedict Arnold Palmer.
The complete ranking of all 100, based on the ratings and reviews of the Yelp community, can be found at Yelp’s blog.
- Lapisara Eatery, San Francisco
- Great Maple – Newport Beach, Newport Beach
- Toast Kitchen & Bakery – Yes, Costa Mesa
- The Wild Chive, Long Beach
- Cesarina, San Diego
- The Country Club, Costa Mesa
- Immigrant Son Caffe, Ventura
- El Tapatio, Citrus Heights
- Nep Cafe, Fountain Valley
- Lokma, San Francisco
- Maison Cafe & Market, Dana Point
- Oak Laguna Beach, Laguna Beach
- FARM, Palm Springs
- Mama’s On 39, Huntington Beach
- Shakewell, Oakland
- Cups Cafe, Palm Desert
- Met Her At A Bar, Los Angeles
- Bacari Silverlake, Los Angeles
- The Restaurant at Auberge du Soleil, Rutherford
- Playa Mesa, Costa Mesa
- Havana, Walnut Creek
- Sugar and Scribe, La Jolla
- Werewolf, San Diego
- The District Lounge, Orange
- Seabirds Kitchen, Long Beach
- Millie’s Cafe – Pasadena, Pasadena
- Cha Cha’s Latin Kitchen, Brea
- Old Town Tequila Factory, San Diego
- Vic’s, Martinez
- Four Sisters Cafe, Roseville
- 310 Eatery, Albany
- Panxa Cocina, Long Beach
- Cove House, La Jolla
- Local Tap House & Kitchen, Oceanside
- Cocina de Barrio, San Diego
- The Tropicale, Palm Springs
- Tupelo Junction Cafe, Newport Beach
- The Hills Pub, La Mesa
- Shorebird, Newport Beach
- Wilma & Frieda’s, Palm Springs
- & Waffles, North Hollywood
- Farmstead At Long Meadow Ranch, Saint Helena
- North Italia, El Segundo
- The Butter House, Seaside
- BarnBurner, Rocklin
- Pangaea Grill, Carmel-by-the-Sea
- Fratelli Cafe, Los Angeles
- Lulu Berkeley, Berkeley
- Wooden Spoon, San Francisco
- Matador Cantina, Fullerton
- Republique, Los Angeles
- Plain Jane, San Francisco
- Shorehouse Kitchen, Carlsbad
- Cote Ouest Bistro, San Francisco
- Beach Plum Kitchen, Carlsbad
- Farmer’s Table Bay Park, San Diego
- Bloom, Santa Clara
- Kindred, San Diego
- Blasteran, Beverly Hills
- Boho Restaurant, San Francisco
- Lovina, Calistoga
- Saint & Second, Long Beach
- Common Stock, San Diego
- 105 Noshery, Roseville
- Farm House Local, Larkspur
- Eat This Cafe, Los Angeles
- Surisan, San Francisco
- Toast Murrieta, Murrieta
- Dunedin New Zealand Eats, San Diego
- Son & Garden, San Francisco
- Wildseed, San Francisco
- Girl & The Goat, Los Angeles
- Manhattan Beach Post, Manhattan Beach
- The Cottage La Jolla, La Jolla
- SUN of WOLF, Palo Alto
- Bistro Punahele Tonnelier, Oakley
- Chulita, Venice
- Hula Hoops, South San Francisco
- Half Door Brewing, San Diego
- Trust, San Diego
- Creekwood, Berkeley
- Brunch, Paso Robles
- The Hideout Kitchen, Lafayette
- Grand Central Palm Springs, Palm Springs
- Idle Hour, Los Angeles
- The Olive Restobar, Downey
- Market Tavern, Stockton
- 1909, Temecula
- The Six Chow House Studio City, Studio City
- Queenstown Public House, San Diego
- Sequoia Diner, Oakland
- Popping Yolk Cafe, Hacienda Heights
- Sapphire, Laguna Beach
- Brenda’s Meat & Three, San Francisco
- Cafe Wild, Manhattan Beach
- Parc Bistro-Brasserie, San Diego
- Julia’s Vegetarian Restaurant, Pacific Grove
- Poached Kitchen, Irvine
- Michelangelo Ristorante, Los Angeles
- Helmsman Ale House, Newport Beach
Every season is brunch season, especially in California. Check out Yelp’s top 100 list to find a top brunch spot near you.