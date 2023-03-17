(KRON) — Actor Lance Reddick, best known for his work on HBO’s “The Wire” and the “John Wick” film franchise, has died at 60, according to reports from TMZ and the Los Angeles Times. Law enforcement sources cited by TMZ say Reddick’s body was discovered at his Studio City home on Friday morning around 9:30 a.m.

The cause of Reddick’s death is not yet clear, according to the report. Law enforcement sources cited by TMZ say it appears to have been natural.

Reddick is described on his IMDB page as “an American actor and musician,” who was “best known for playing Cedric Daniels in The Wire and Phillip Broyles in Fringe.” Other credits listed on his IMDB page include “White House Down,” “Resident Evil” and “Bosch.”

Reddick enjoyed a long-running career in TV and film, dating back to a 1996 appearance on the TV series “New York Undercover.” At the time of his passing, he had several projects completed or in post-production.