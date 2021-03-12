Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ pregnancy to likely delay trial

SAN JOSE, CA – JULY 17: Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes (L) appears in federal court for a status hearing on July 17, 2019 in San Jose, California. Holmes is facing charges of conspiracy and wire fraud for allegedly engaging in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud investors with the Theranos blood testing lab services. (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Elizabeth Holmes, the CEO of failed biotech company Theranos, is pregnant — which could once again delay the start of her trial, CNN reports.

The highly-anticipated federal trial in San Jose was originally scheduled for July 28, 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holmes’ counsel advised the U.S. government on March 2 that Holmes is pregnant with a due date of July 2021, according to a filing made Friday with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

They are now requesting a trial date of Aug. 31, 2021.

Federal prosecutors indicted Holmes on criminal fraud charges for allegedly defrauding investors, doctors and patients as the head of Theranos. Theranos’ former COO, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani was also indicted.

In 2018, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California said Holmes and Balwani were charged with two counts conspiracy to commit wire fraud and nine counts of wire fraud.

Holmes, a Stanford University dropout once referred to as the “next Steve Jobs,” founded Theranos as a blood-testing company. But investigations into the company showed its testing results to be wrong or deeply inaccurate.

Balwani’s trial is slated for January 2022.

The duo could each face up to 20 years in prison. Both have pleaded not guilty.