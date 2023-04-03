Health is certainly on the minds of many Americans this time of year.

With the start of each year comes the commitment from many of us to move more, eat less, and generally embrace a healthier lifestyle. But while it’s one thing to adopt a healthy mindset, it’s another to actually stick to it.

Where you live plays an important role in reaching and maintaining your health goals. The route to healthy living involves many factors, including access to the outdoors, a sustainable work-life balance, mild weather conditions, and access to education.

Dozens of American cities offer the opportunity for health-conscious New Year’s resolutions. Personal practice requires a lot of discipline, but staying motivated is not difficult when your friends, family, and neighbors are right there with you.

Stacker determined the most health-conscious cities by analyzing Niche’s 2022 Healthiest Places to Live rankings, which account for smoking, regular alcohol consumption, access to gyms, physicians, and mental health professionals, and obesity rates to rank overall health. Each city’s position in the rankings is directly from Niche; there are no ties.

Keep reading to see if your hometown made the cut.

trekandshoot // Shutterstock

#50. Santa Rosa, California

– Population: 178,391
– Overall Niche grade: B
— Health & Fitness grade: A-Downtown Ventura and the Pacific Coast from Grant Park.

Jon Bilous. // Shutterstock

#49. Ventura, California

– Population: 108,467
– Overall Niche grade: B+
— Health & Fitness grade: APeople jogging in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park.

ciapix // Shutterstock

#48. Atlanta, Georgia

– Population: 497,642
– Overall Niche grade: A
— Health & Fitness grade: ABoston skyline with Charles River.

lunamarina // Shutterstock

#47. Boston, Massachusetts

– Population: 689,326
– Overall Niche grade: A
— Health & Fitness grade: AColorado Springs, Colorado, cityscape in autumn.

John Hoffman // Shutterstock

#46. Colorado Springs, Colorado

– Population: 471,686
– Overall Niche grade: A-
— Health & Fitness grade: A

f11photo // Shutterstock

#45. Jersey City, New Jersey

– Population: 262,652
– Overall Niche grade: A-
— Health & Fitness grade: APedestrians walking in downtown Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#44. Ann Arbor, Michigan

– Population: 121,093
– Overall Niche grade: A+
— Health & Fitness grade: AElevated view of tennis court and swimming pool in recreation park with Richardson, Texas, in background.

Trong Nguyen // Shutterstock

#43. Richardson, Texas

– Population: 118,583
– Overall Niche grade: A+
— Health & Fitness grade: ABig Lake Park on Plano, Texas, Chisholm Trail.

// Shutterstock

#42. Plano, Texas

– Population: 288,870
– Overall Niche grade: A+
— Health & Fitness grade: ALong Beach, California, skyline with palm trees from marina port.

lunamarina // Shutterstock

#41. Long Beach, California

– Population: 462,081
– Overall Niche grade: B+
— Health & Fitness grade: A

Uladzik Kryhin // Shutterstock

#40. San Jose, California

– Population: 1,029,409
– Overall Niche grade: B+
— Health & Fitness grade: AAerial view of autumn colors in Lakewood, Colorado.

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#39. Lakewood, Colorado

– Population: 155,733
– Overall Niche grade: B+
— Health & Fitness grade: AMarina in Stamford, Connecticut.

Canva

#38. Stamford, Connecticut

– Population: 130,057
– Overall Niche grade: A-
— Health & Fitness grade: AStreetview and clocktower in Overland Park, Kansas.

Canva

#37. Overland Park, Kansas

– Population: 193,412
– Overall Niche grade: A+
— Health & Fitness grade: AAerial view of Salt Lake City.

Canva

#36. Salt Lake City, Utah

– Population: 200,133
– Overall Niche grade: A
— Health & Fitness grade: A

Orhan Cam // Shutterstock

#35. Washington DC

– Population: 701,974
– Overall Niche grade: A
— Health & Fitness grade: AStreet view of downtown Provo, Utah.

Canva

#34. Provo, Utah

– Population: 116,886
– Overall Niche grade: A-
— Health & Fitness grade: AA family with a dog plays in Old Town Square in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Page Light Studios // Shutterstock

#33. Fort Collins, Colorado

– Population: 166,069
– Overall Niche grade: A
— Health & Fitness grade: AView on Stone Arch Bridge at sunset.

Checubus // Shutterstock

#32. Minneapolis, Minnesota

– Population: 424,536
– Overall Niche grade: A
— Health & Fitness grade: APortland, Oregon, cityscape and Mount Hood in autumn.

Nadia Yong // Shutterstock

#31. Portland, Oregon

– Population: 650,380
– Overall Niche grade: A-
— Health & Fitness grade: A

f11photo // Shutterstock

#30. San Diego, California

– Population: 1,414,545
– Overall Niche grade: A
— Health & Fitness grade: AAerial view of Columbia, Maryland.

Canva

#29. Columbia, Maryland

– Population: 105,412
– Overall Niche grade: A+
— Health & Fitness grade: AWater fountain in Roseville, California.

ZikG // Shutterstock

#28. Roseville, California

– Population: 138,860
– Overall Niche grade: A-
— Health & Fitness grade: AAerial view of Echo Lake Park with city skyline in the background.

Strike First // Shutterstock

#27. Los Angeles, California

– Population: 3,973,278
– Overall Niche grade: B+
— Health & Fitness grade: AWater fountain at Orange Plaza Square Park.

Felipe Sanchez // Shutterstock

#26. Orange, California

– Population: 139,322
– Overall Niche grade: B+
— Health & Fitness grade: A

Ryan DeBerardinis // Shutterstock

#25. New York City, New York

– Population: 8,379,552
– Overall Niche grade: A
— Health & Fitness grade: AUrban sunset over downtown Scottsdale, Arizona.

antsdrone // Shutterstock

#24. Scottsdale, Arizona

– Population: 254,995
– Overall Niche grade: A
— Health & Fitness grade: AWide view of the historic city of Alexandria, Virginia, along the Potomac River.

Steve Heap // Shutterstock

#23. Alexandria, Virginia

– Population: 158,309
– Overall Niche grade: A
— Health & Fitness grade: AAerial view of the Colorado State Capitol building in Denver.

Creative Family // Shutterstock

#22. Denver, Colorado

– Population: 715,878
– Overall Niche grade: A-
— Health & Fitness grade: A+Aerial view of Ventura 101 freeway and suburban Thousand Oaks, California.

trekandshoot // Shutterstock

#21. Thousand Oaks, California

– Population: 127,648
– Overall Niche grade: A
— Health & Fitness grade: A+

Sundry Photography // Shutterstock

#20. Oakland, California

– Population: 422,575
– Overall Niche grade: B+
— Health & Fitness grade: A+Shops and restaurants along the Naperville Riverwalk.

James Andrews1 // Shutterstock

#19. Naperville, Illinois

– Population: 147,734
– Overall Niche grade: A+
— Health & Fitness grade: A+Murphy Historic Avenue in Sunnyvale, California.

Sundry Photography // Shutterstock

#18. Sunnyvale, California

– Population: 152,569
– Overall Niche grade: A+
— Health & Fitness grade: A+Elevated view of downtown Honolulu, Hawaii.

MNStudio // Shutterstock

#17. Honolulu, Hawaii

– Population: 398,258
– Overall Niche grade: A-
— Health & Fitness grade: A+Elevated view of area surrounding Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Sundry Photography // Shutterstock

#16. Santa Clara, California

– Population: 126,723
– Overall Niche grade: A
— Health & Fitness grade: A+

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#15. Sandy Springs, Georgia

– Population: 108,180
– Overall Niche grade: A
— Health & Fitness grade: A+Street traffic in the city of Burbank, California.

Lux Blue // Shutterstock

#14. Burbank, California

– Population: 103,411
– Overall Niche grade: A-
— Health & Fitness grade: A+Fountain at the shopping mall in Glendale, California.

Kit Leong // Shutterstock

#13. Glendale, California

– Population: 199,357
– Overall Niche grade: B+
— Health & Fitness grade: A+Buildings and park in Costa Mesa, California.

Matt Gush // Shutterstock

#12. Costa Mesa, California

– Population: 112,958
– Overall Niche grade: A-
— Health & Fitness grade: A+Aerial view of the beach in Carlsbad, California.

Ben Vegel Visual // Shutterstock

#11. Carlsbad, California

– Population: 114,411
– Overall Niche grade: A
— Health & Fitness grade: A+

Orhan Cam // Shutterstock

#10. Arlington, Virginia

– Population: 236,434
– Overall Niche grade: A+
— Health & Fitness grade: A+Rowers on the river in front of Harvard Campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Jorge Salcedo // Shutterstock

#9. Cambridge, Massachusetts

– Population: 117,822
– Overall Niche grade: A+
— Health & Fitness grade: A+Aerial view of downtown Pasadena, California.

Matt Gush // Shutterstock

#8. Pasadena, California

– Population: 142,017
– Overall Niche grade: A
— Health & Fitness grade: A+Aerial view of Boulder City, Colorado, in autumn.

Maciej Bledowski // Shutterstock

#7. Boulder, Colorado

– Population: 108,777
– Overall Niche grade: A+
— Health & Fitness grade: A+South Bay lifeguard tower in Torrance Beach in California.

KevinKim // Shutterstock

#6. Torrance, California

– Population: 144,430
– Overall Niche grade: A
— Health & Fitness grade: A+

Canva

#5. Bellevue, Washington

– Population: 146,145
– Overall Niche grade: A+
— Health & Fitness grade: A+Elevated view of Seattle Space Needle and downtown.

kan_khampanya // Shutterstock

#4. Seattle, Washington

– Population: 741,251
– Overall Niche grade: A+
— Health & Fitness grade: A+Aerial view of Irvine, California.

Canva

#3. Irvine, California

– Population: 272,694
– Overall Niche grade: A+
— Health & Fitness grade: A+People at Mission Dolores park with San Francisco skyline in the background.

jack-sooksan // Shutterstock

#2. San Francisco, California

– Population: 874,784
– Overall Niche grade: A+
— Health & Fitness grade: A+Students pass through Sather Gate at University of Berkeley, California.

David A Litman // Shutterstock

#1. Berkeley, California

– Population: 123,065
– Overall Niche grade: A+
— Health & Fitness grade: A+

