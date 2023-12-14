A recently released report identified the top 15 jobs workers are planning to quit partially due to stressful work environments, return to office mandates, low compensation packages and the current state of the economy.

Workers in industries ranging from tech to healthcare dominated the list from Payscale, even though some are bringing home six-figure salaries. The report was compiled based on employee-reported data from more than 770,000 U.S. workers between November 2022 and October 2023.

Many workers stated that they plan to leave within six months.

These are the top 15 jobs workers are planning to quit

Senior product manager: 66% seeking a new job; $144,000 median pay Phlebotomist: 62% seeking a new job; $39,300 median pay Line cook: 62% seeking a new job; $32,200 median pay Patient care technician: 61% seeking a new job; $37,700 median pay Emergency room registered nurse: 60% seeking a new job; $79,100 median pay Patient services representative: 59% seeking a new job; $39,600 median pay Cyber security analyst: 59% seeking a new job; $82,900 median pay Welder, cutter, solderer or brazer: 58% seeking a new job; $48,400 median pay Forklift operator: 58% seeking a new job; $39,800 median pay IT program manager: 58% seeking a new job; $132,000 median pay Critical care registered nurse: 58% seeking a new job; $80,700 median pay Retail sales associate: 58% seeking a new job; $30,700 median pay Software development engineer: 58% seeking a new job; $86,800 median pay Senior data analyst: 58% seeking a new job; $97,100 median pay Patient care coordinator: 58% seeking a new job; $46,300 median pay

“Pay analysis along with pay transparency and pay communications can help employers address challenges with attrition in positions prone to high turnover. Organizations need to analyze how individuals are compensated for their work and how that compensation compares to the external market as well as internally (pay equity),” the study said.

Going into the new year, employers are budgeting for a 3.8% raise increase on average, according to Payscale data.

Other reports show that wage growth and inflation is narrowing but may not completely close until the end of 2024.