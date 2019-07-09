These San Francisco bunk beds rent for $1,200 a month – ramen, toiletries included

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s another example of the extremely high cost of living in San Francisco.

You can rent a bunk bed in a communal space for $1,200 a month.

It’s called PodShare and it’s located at Post and Hyde Streets in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood.

People pay to use one of the beds – or pods – as a living space.

For the $1,200 price tag, you get a bed and a locker, plus access to WiFi, food staples like ramen and cereal, and basic toiletries.

You even get a television too!

PodShare describes the experience as “co-living,” so don’t expect any privacy.

One San Francisco PodShare resident told the New York Post privacy isn’t a priority.

“What does matter is if I’m in the right place and surrounded by the right people and if it is efficient,” he said.

The woman who founded PodShare says she’s trying to help make up for the shortage of affordable housing in cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles.

PodShare also offers nightly rates of $40 to $60.

The company said those ranging in age from late 20s to early 30s are typical PodSharers – those looking for housing solutions but with few options.

PodShare does have a few house rules – like quiet time starting at 10 p.m. and no guests allowed inside.

There are 6 PodShare locations across Los Angeles and the one in San Francisco.