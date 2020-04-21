Some San Francisco streets will soon close to make room for social distancing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – City leaders on Tuesday announced a new program called Slow Streets that will limit through-traffic on residential streets to support physical distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Slow Streets program is intended to provide a network of streets that will prioritize walking and biking for essential trips while still allowing local vehicle traffic.

People walking or running will be allowed in the street as permitted by California law.

According to officials, implementation will occur in phases and will be used based on streets that could supplement reduced or suspended Muni routes, with improved bicycle and pedestrian access to essential services.

Here is a preliminary list of which streets will be affected, with phased implementation starting by the end of the week.

Street From To Adjacent Muni Service 17th Street Noe Valencia 22 Fillmore, 33 Stanyan 20th Avenue



Lincoln



Ortega



28 – 19th Ave



22nd Street



Valencia



Chattanooga



48 Quintara



41st Avenue



Lincoln



Vicente



18 – 46th Ave



Ellis



Polk



Leavenworth



27 Bryant, 38 Geary



Holloway Junipero Serra



Harold



K Ingleside, 29 Sunset



Kirkham



Great Highway



7th Avenue



N Judah



Phelps



Oakdale



Evans 23 Monterey, 44 O’Shaughnessy



Ortega



Great Highway



14th Avenue



7 Haight



Page



Stanyan



Octavia



7 Haight



Quesada Lane



Fitch



23 Monterey, 44 O’Shaughnessy



Scott



Eddy Page 24 Divisadero

“As a result of this pandemic, our transportation system has had to undergo major changes that have affected the way many of our residents get around the City,” said Mayor London Breed. “While traffic congestion has dropped, it is still difficult for people maintain physical distance on many sidewalks. The most important thing that people can do right now is to remain inside as much as possible. But when they do have to go outside for essential trips, this program will help people keep six feet of distance from others. I want to recognize the work of Mayor Schaaf in Oakland for putting these kinds of proposals forward, and we will continue to work with our regional partners to adapt as this pandemic evolves.”

Oakland launched its Slow Streets program nearly two weeks ago, closing 74 miles of city streets to make room for pedestrians and bicyclists.

