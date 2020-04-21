Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW
Coronavirus: The Latest

Some San Francisco streets will soon close to make room for social distancing

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – City leaders on Tuesday announced a new program called Slow Streets that will limit through-traffic on residential streets to support physical distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Slow Streets program is intended to provide a network of streets that will prioritize walking and biking for essential trips while still allowing local vehicle traffic.

People walking or running will be allowed in the street as permitted by California law.

According to officials, implementation will occur in phases and will be used based on streets that could supplement reduced or suspended Muni routes, with improved bicycle and pedestrian access to essential services.

Here is a preliminary list of which streets will be affected, with phased implementation starting by the end of the week.

StreetFromToAdjacent Muni Service
17th StreetNoeValencia22 Fillmore, 33 Stanyan
20th Avenue

Lincoln

Ortega

28 – 19th Ave

22nd Street

Valencia

Chattanooga

48 Quintara

41st Avenue

Lincoln

Vicente

18 – 46th Ave

Ellis

Polk

Leavenworth

27 Bryant, 38 Geary

HollowayJunipero Serra

Harold

K Ingleside, 29 Sunset

Kirkham

Great Highway

7th Avenue

N Judah

Phelps

Oakdale

Evans23 Monterey, 44 O’Shaughnessy

Ortega

Great Highway

14th Avenue

7 Haight

Page

Stanyan

Octavia

7 Haight

QuesadaLane

Fitch

23 Monterey, 44 O’Shaughnessy

Scott

EddyPage24 Divisadero

“As a result of this pandemic, our transportation system has had to undergo major changes that have affected the way many of our residents get around the City,” said Mayor London Breed. “While traffic congestion has dropped, it is still difficult for people maintain physical distance on many sidewalks. The most important thing that people can do right now is to remain inside as much as possible. But when they do have to go outside for essential trips, this program will help people keep six feet of distance from others. I want to recognize the work of Mayor Schaaf in Oakland for putting these kinds of proposals forward, and we will continue to work with our regional partners to adapt as this pandemic evolves.”

Oakland launched its Slow Streets program nearly two weeks ago, closing 74 miles of city streets to make room for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News