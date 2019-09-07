Thieves take $60,000 during home burglary in Hercules

HERCULES (KRON) — Hercules police are sharing video and photos of the car and at least one suspect connected to at least three home burglaries this week.

One family lost $60,000 in cash.

“It could happen to us — to any of these houses,” one neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous.

Police believe a trio is linked to the burglaries.

One neighbor yelled at the burglars when they were leaving a home.

Initially, he didn’t know anything was wrong until his nextdoor neighbors called stating they believed something strange was happening at the house across the street.

“If she had called the cops herself, they would have caught them,” the neighbor said.

Instead they got away, driving a newer model gray or silver Infiniti sedan.

The same car was captured on surveillance video two days before, parked up the same street.

Two people jumped out of the car, broke into a home through the back and rushed out with $60,000 dollars in cash and two passports.

A getaway driver was waiting.

The victim’s neighbor couldn’t believe it.

“I really feel sorry for them, because when I came back and they rushed to me to explain this, I was really in shock. I was even scared. I looked around my house — I said, ‘whoa,’” said neighbor Joe Gilbert.

Police say the homeowner left the house at 11:30 a.m. that morning, returning at 12:45 in the afternoon.

They were gone just 75 minutes when the burglary occurred.

It happened at around 12:18 p.m. and it took just 20 minutes to carry out.

“These burglaries are very brazen,” said Cprl. Greg Sanchez.

Sanchez was among the officers who responded to thursday’s burglaries.

“Call us if they see anything out of the ordinary,” said Sanchez.

Police suggest residents review their surveillance footage and share it with the police if you live in the area and may have captured the suspects passing by.

