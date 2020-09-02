Police in San Jose look for thieves who stole fire evacuees truck from parking lot



SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) – During the stressful moments of fire evacuations, thieves targeted a Bay Area hotel parking lot.

San Jose police are looking for the crooks who stole the truck in the video above that was loaded with a motorcycle, dirt bike and thousands of dollars worth of work tools.

These items all belonged to a fire evacuee, who lives in the Santa Cruz mountains and evacuated with his family to San Jose.

The theft happened at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in San Jose early Friday morning.

“My first thought was, ‘Crap, now I can’t go to work. My tools are gone. My truck’s gone.’ Obviously I was worried about the other stuff but the biggest worry for me was being able to go to work.”

Kevin Seib and his family evacuated from their home in the Santa Cruz mountains a week and a half ago as the CZU lightning complex fire approached the area.

Early Friday morning, while the family was staying at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in San Jose someone stole his truck and all of his belongings inside.

“I went out to go to my truck to go out to work and the truck was gone. It had my Harley Davidson in it, my dirt bike, all my tools for work, all my clothes, pretty much everything i brought from evacuating,” Seib said.

Seib adds five thousand dollars worth of tools were taken.

Seib works as a union electrician and also builds homes. He says the fire forced his first day off in 70 days — and even then, he was busy in his truck helping other family friends and their livestock evacuate. But now, he says someone else is sitting behind the wheel of his 2000 black Ford F-250.

“Friends with someone I knew. I guess they saw it by Oyster Point near San Francisco airport I think and they called me and told me so I jumped in the car and headed up there. I called the police but obviously they’re busy with everything going on,” Seib explained.

As the search continues for his hard earned belongings, Seib says he’s just thankful to have a home to return to.

“You know I should just be grateful because I know at least 20 people who lost their homes and everything but it is frustrating and it sucks because I’ve been working since I was eight years old in the summer times and stuff to get to the point where I could afford that stuff.”

Seib’s family is also raising awareness through social media.

