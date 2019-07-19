Thieves target Morgan Hill Ulta, take $4,000 worth of merchandise

MORGAN HILL (KRON) — Four-thousand dollars worth of makeup was stolen from an Ulta Beauty store in Morgan Hill and police say this isn’t the first time this has happened.

In fact, this is the eighth robbery at the store in the past six months and police believe the same people are responsible for all of the crimes.

“These are folks that are very familiar with what they are doing. This is not their first time,” Sgt. Bill Norman with the Morgan Hill Police Department.

Eight property crimes at this Morgan Hill Ulta in the past six months with the most recent happening on Tuesday.

Eight robberies in 6 months at Ulta Beauty in Morgan Hill with the most recent one happening on Tuesday. Morgan Hill Police looking for these 5 women who they say stole $4K worth of makeup and perfume this week, and may be linked to the other crimes at this Ulta.

Five women entered the store and stole $4,000 worth of merchandise and left in less than a minute, but not before being caught on camera.

“They have discovered, unfortunately, a retail store that’s vulnerable right now and they are taking advantage of it,” Norman said.

Police believe these women may be responsible for other Ulta thefts happening all over the Bay Area, from Monterey to San Francisco and in the Central Valley.

“I think it’s easy to get in and get out. They can get a large quality of product that’s worth a lot of money and sell that product fairly easy,” Norman said.

Police have identified two of these five women, but no arrests have been made.

They say of the eight incidents that have taken place at this Morgan Hill Ulta, $3,000 to $5,000 worth of makeup and perfume stolen each time.

Ulta released a statement to KRON4, saying: