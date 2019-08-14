Thieves target Walnut Creek Apple store, steal 16 iPhones, police say

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — Gary Withor was shopping in downtown Walnut Creek on Sunday when three women entered the Apple store and hurried out with handfuls of iPhones.

“I just saw all the people like what the hell, everybody’s like kinda freaking out and all anxious and stuff like that,” he sad.

Walnut Creek police say the women stole 16 iPhones.

“Three women came out and they had a bunch of iPhones, like a bunch of phones and they came and ran, went that way,” he said. “Everybody was like ‘woah what the heck, what’s going on.’ You could see the Apple people inside anxious.”

The suspects then hopped in a getaway car, a silver 4-door Honda Civic driven by an unidentified man.

“We saw like the car, it was a gray four-door small car, they were just driving super erratic,” he said.

And this isn’t the first time someone hit this Apple store.

Just last year, four men stormed the same store, grabbing iPhones and computers worth roughly $30,000.

