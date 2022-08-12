SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A third candidate has announced a bid for San Francisco District Attorney in November’s special election, according to a press release.

The entry of John Hamasaki, an attorney and former San Francisco police commissioner, balances out sitting DA Brooke Jenkins and former police and fire commissioner Joe Alioto Veronese in the race to finish Chesa Boudin’s term. Boudin was recalled by city voters in June.

Hamasaki opened Hamasaki Law, a criminal defense law firm. When he was with the police commission, Hamasaki was the lead commissioner on the domestic violence working group, helping to modernize San Francisco Police Department guidelines for interaction with domestic violence victims.

Hamasaki had been a vocal opponent of the police department on the commission; earlier this week he blasted Jenkins over accepting over $100,000 to consult on the Boudin recall, stating via Twitter: “I think it would be incredibly refreshing if Jenkins just took responsibility for her actions, just ONE time. How can you be in charge of accountability, when you refuse to take it yourself?”

Hamasaki, a graduate of the University of San Francisco School of Law, is a fourth-generation Japanese American who lives with his family in North Beach. He did not reply to an immediate request for comment for this report.

Hamasaki’s opponents, Jenkins and Alioto Veronese, also dis not reply to immediate requests for comment Friday.