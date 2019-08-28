Third suspect arrested in San Francisco Market Street shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The final suspect in a shooting last week in San Francisco was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Oakland.

The shooting occurred Aug. 20 just after 5:30 in the 1000 block of Market Street in San Francisco.

Video of the shooting showed three suspects running, while one fired shots toward a crowd of people in broad daylight.

Two suspects were arrested Monday.

They were identified as 18-year-old Lerron Simpson and 21-year-old Elijah Ernest, both from Oakland.

Ernest was a parolee with a warrant out for his arrest, police said earlier this week.

The third suspect was arrested by Oakland police.

Police previously said the third suspect was under the age of 18.

The suspect’s name has not been released.