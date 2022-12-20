(KTXL) — Before, during and after an earthquake, there are a number of ways you can help protect yourself from the various dangers the shaking creates.

Emergency officials advise that during an earthquake, you should follow the three simple steps of Drop, Cover and Hold:

Drop: Get on your hands and knees before you involuntarily fall from the shaking and get hurt. Cover: Use your hand to cover your head and neck and crawl to some form of cover such as a table or desk. If there no shelter nearby, you should crawl to an interior wall. Hold On: Once under shelter, you should hold on to your cover with your free hand and try to stay under your shelter if it moves. If you do not have shelter protect your neck and head with both hands and arms.

A number of organizations including the San Bernardino County government and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warn that advice instructing people to stand in doorways is outdated as a result of changes in the home-building process.

“In modern houses, doorways are no stronger than any other part of the house,” the CDC said on its website. “Doorways do not protect you from the most likely source of injury − falling or flying objects.”

MyShake App California has an official earthquake warning app, MyShake, that can potentially alert users to an oncoming earthquake tens of seconds in advance and begin the Drop, Cover, and Hold routine. The app, which was developed by UC Berkeley, USGS ShakeAlert and Cal OES, warns smartphone users near earthquakes when ground sensors detect “significant shaking.” The website for the state’s official earthquake alert system says that the closer someone is to the earthquake the sooner they will receive the alert and that some may not receive the alert until after the earthquake passes. The free app is available for mobile devices in the Google Play store and Apple App store. The state government notes that millions of Android-brand smartphones come with the earthquake alert technology already included.

The Seven Steps

The Earthquake Country Alliance (ECA) provides seven steps for preparing for and surviving an earthquake.