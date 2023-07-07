SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On Thursday, a Princess Cruise ship that had just sailed into the San Francisco Bay crashed into Pier 27, inflicting damage to its hull, and the pier. Thankfully, no one was hurt or put at significant risk as a result of the accident. However, it was far from the first time that particular ship, the Ruby Princess, had made headlines in the City by the Bay.

Ruby Princess COVID outbreaks

In March of 2022 the Ruby Princess sailed into San Francisco Bay following a 15-day Panama Canal cruise. Some passengers and crewmembers aboard the ship were infected with COVID, despite everyone onboard being fully vaccinated. The total number of infections in that incident was not released.

Earlier in 2022, the Ruby Princess arrived in San Francisco following a 10-day cruise to Mexico with another COVID outbreak onboard. In that instance, 12 people aboard ship tested positive for the virus.

Earlier this year, the Ruby Princess arrived in Galveston, Texas following a roundtrip voyage to the Caribbean and Mexico. That time, there were over 300 people aboard who became infected with a contagion that was thought to be norovirus. That incident prompted an investigation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Grand Princess COVID Outbreak

While the Ruby Princess has had a couple of rough arrivals in San Francisco and Galveston, none have been so bad as that of the Grand Princess in March of 2020. That vessel arrived in San Francisco at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic with an outbreak onboard that sickened more than 100 people and saw seven deaths.

The ship, with 3,533 passengers aboard, spent days idling off the Bay Area coast before passengers were eventually allowed to disembark.