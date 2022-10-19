Are you a diehard football fan? Do you eat, sleep and breathe the NFL? Want to be as close to the action as possible?

If you’ve ever wanted to live next door to your favorite football team, that dream can become a reality.

The sports betting and news website Bookies.com has compiled a list of the homes that are closest to each NFL stadium.

The website used Google Earth and Google Maps tools, as well as data from multiple housing and apartment rental websites to figure out just how close you can get to the 50-yard line. The addresses of single-family homes are approximated for privacy’s sake.

There are only two NFL stadiums in California after the Chargers left San Diego and the Raiders packed up for Vegas.

SoFi Stadium: 1001 Stadium Dr, Inglewood, CA 90301

If you’re a fan of the Rams or Chargers, the closest you can live to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood is a house on Cullen Way. It’s part of a residential development area behind one of the stadium’s parking lots.

The house is 1,149 feet away from the 50-yard line. It should only take you about ten minutes to walk to the stadium; that means no more paying for parking.

Of all the homes that are closest to NFL stadiums, this one is the 11th-closest.

Levi’s Stadium: 4900 Marie P DeBartolo Way, Santa Clara, CA 95054

A home on Gianera Street in Santa Clara is as close as you can get to the home of the San Francisco 49ers.

The home is about 1,294 feet away from the stadium’s center. Walking there will take about 15 minutes, give or take, because it’s not a direct route. You’ll have to walk about 0.8 miles on sidewalks to get to the game.

This house near Levi’s Stadium is the 16th closest among all houses on the list.

If those homes just aren’t close enough to satisfy your convenience needs, maybe it’s time to trade in California beaches for some overcast and coffee. The closest residence to any NFL stadium is at the appropriately named Gridiron Condos in Seattle. The residence is across the street from Lumen Stadium, home of the Seattle Seahawks. Walking to the stadium will take a whole one minute.

But let’s say, for some strange reason, you want to be close to your favorite team, but not too close.

Allegiant Stadium, home of the new-Las Vegas Raiders, is a pretty big jaunt away from suburbia. The closest you can live is in an apartment at 5444 Danville Ln. in Las Vegas. It’s about 4,000 feet away from the center of the field and will take you about 25 minutes to get there on foot.

For a complete list of the stadiums and their nearest homes, and if you’re curious which stadium is more than an hourlong walk away from the nearest home, click here.

Now not all of these homes listed are for sale, but if you truly want to be as close as possible, maybe it’s time to get your financials in order and make an offer (and pray that your favorite team doesn’t move in the next 30 years).