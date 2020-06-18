This state is projected to be the next coronavirus epicenter

MIAMI (KRON) – Florida is predicted to be the next epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new model.

Projections in a model by scientists at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania indicate Florida has “all the markings of the next large epicenter of coronavirus transmission,” CNN reports.

The Florida Department of Health said the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 2,610 between Tuesday and Wednesday as the virus spreads and more people are tested statewide, WTVT reported.

In total, Florida has a total 82,719 coronavirus infections — 80,676 of whom are Florida residents while 2,043 are non-Florida residents currently in the state, according to the report.

The number of deaths rose by 25 between Tuesday and Wednesday, reaching a total toll of 3,018.

Florida joins nearly a dozen other states including California, Alabama, Arizona, North Carolina, and Teaxs – that are seeing a spike in new coronavirus cases per day, according to a CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.

