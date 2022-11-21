PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — Thousands of MDMA (ecstasy) pills and a quantity of marijuana were seized by officers with the Pittsburg Police Department Special Investigations Unit recently, according to a post from the department. The post, accompanied by the headline “Not Leftover Halloween Candy!” included a photo of what appear to be several large bags of cannabis and dozens of small bags of what are apparently ecstasy pills.

The drugs were seized when officers served a search warrant regarding an ongoing investigation, the post states. While conducting a search, officers found what were described as “drugs for sale.”

One person was arrested for possession of sales of drugs and for having an outstanding warrant.