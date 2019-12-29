Thousands of travelers expected to pass through SFO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Sunday is starting off quite busy at San Francisco International Airport and it’s only going to get busier.

Over 140 thousand people are expected to be passing through SFO on Sunday.

Travelers are coming back from Christmas and holiday celebrations and thousands are coming in to ring in the new year.

As of Sunday morning there are multiple cancelled and delayed flights.

Officials from SFO want to remind everyone to check flight statuses before coming to the airport and go through as many online steps at home that you can.

For example, like checking in and buying bag tags before coming to the airport.

As a reminder, with the looming rain forecast, Sunday roads will inevitably be slick and there will be even more traffic around the airports.

Don’t just leave your home two hours before your flight, but get to the airport two hours before.

