Thousands of volunteers to pack 250,000 meals for needy on Day of Service

Today thousands of Day of Service and Remembrance volunteers are expected to pack 250,000 meals for the needy at Pier 35.

Speakers and guests include Rep. Nacy Pelosi and Alice Hoagland, the mother of Mark Bingham, who died on Flight 931 on Sept, 11, 2001.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed will also attend.

