Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Thousands of volunteers to pack 250,000 meals for needy on Day of Service

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today thousands of Day of Service and Remembrance volunteers are expected to pack 250,000 meals for the needy at Pier 35. 

Speakers and guests include Rep. Nacy Pelosi and Alice Hoagland, the mother of Mark Bingham, who died on Flight 931 on Sept, 11, 2001. 

San Francisco Mayor London Breed will also attend.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News