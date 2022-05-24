VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — The Vallejo Fire Department announced they are working on a fire near the 300 block of El Dorado St.

The first tweet sent out by VFD reported heavy smoke coming from the rear of the residence with fire coming from the back of the house with multiple power lines down.

Though VFD requested a 3rd alarm response to the structure fire in their most recent tweet 9 minutes ago, but reported a positive change in smoke conditions.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.