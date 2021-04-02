Three arrested after stealing beloved Mountain View duck statue

MOUNTIAN VIEW (KRON) – In a crime caper that has the Bay Area crying fowl, three suspects have been arrested for stealing a beloved duck statue.

Dubbed ‘Ruberta,’ the duck statue was stolen on March 11, with the brazen theft being caught on security footage.

A search warrant was served on April 1st at the Santa Clara home where suspects Erik Gonzalez, Eleyight Silva and Sabrina Inigo resided.

During the search of the home, narcotics and burglary tools were found and the suspects, who also had outstanding warrants, were arrested for possession of those items and also charged with grand theft and child endangerment.

Eleyight Silva

Erik Gonzalez

Sabrina Inigo

All three were transported to the Santa Clara County jail.

According to a police statement, the duck was returned after the video of the theft was circulated and before the arrests were made.

“Our detectives pride themselves on holding those who commit crimes accountable for their actions. Even though Rubberta was returned after video of the theft was released, our detectives continued investigating, ultimately leading to the identification of the suspects, their arrests, and the discovery of the additional criminal charges.”

The theft spread quickly online as police say Ruberta was a bright spot in the community, with children and families regularly stopping to admire the large yellow bird.