OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police have arrested three individuals in connection to a “brazen” carjacking that occurred Sunday, according to a press release from the Oakland Police Department. The incident occurred in the 2200 block of Ransom Avenue.

The victim was exiting her vehicle when she was confronted by three individuals, one of which grabbed her purse. The victim was dragged along the ground before the three suspects fled in her vehicle, police said.

The carjacked vehicle was located three days later driving on the 2500 block of Highland Avenue by investigators from the Criminal Investigation Division (CID). Investigators tracked the vehicle to the 3300 block of Maybelle Way with the assistance of OPD’s helicopter.

OPD Patrol and Community Resource Officers arrived on the scene and conducted a felony stop, according to police. The carjacked vehicle attempted to get away by reversing and swiping one of the patrol vehicles. It collided with a parked vehicle and the driver got out and took off on foot.

Two occupants were located inside the vehicle and taken into custody. OPD officers surrounded the scene and set up a perimeter. After a methodical search, the driver was located an hour later hiding in a yard and taken into custody.

During the course of the investigation, officers found a set of keys that the driver of the carjacked vehicle dropped. Investigators returned to the 2500 block of Highland Avene and activated the key fob’s panic alarm, locating a second vehicle which they connected to a separate carjacking that occurred on Nov. 26. One of the individuals on that incident had been armed with a rifle.

The driver of the carjacked vehicle was arrested for two counts of carjacking and possession of a stolen vehicle. The passengers were arrested for carjacking. One of them had an outstanding warrant for burglary, police said.