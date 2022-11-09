SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three people were arrested on suspicion of stealing a catalytic converter and charges related to a ghost gun, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

On Oct. 25 around 3:11 a.m., SFPD officers with the Northern Station were patrolling near Turk Street and Nido Avenue when they saw a sedan lifted by a floor jack with individuals close by, according to police. Officers turned on their lights and stepped out of their vehicle before one of the officers told the suspects to stop.

A suspect who was later identified as David Rivera, 38, of Haward, turned and started running from the scene, police say. Officers told Rivera to get on the ground, but they say he continued running. After a foot pursuit, Rivera reportedly jumped over multiple fences and was able to evade the officers.

More officers arrived at the scene and detained the two other suspects identified as Terry Gainey, 52, and Jennifer Barnett, 51, both of Hayward. Police say Barnett was in the driver’s seat of the suspect vehicle. Inside of the vehicle police say they saw a drill, saw and a catalytic converter. Police also found a ‘ghost gun’ at the scene of the incident.

Officers were searching the surrounding area of Rivera when they noticed movement in the bushes. Police ordered Rivera out to come out and he was taken into custody.

Officers later identified the registered owner of the vehicle which had the catalytic converter stolen. The owner lived close by, and officers notified them of the arrest and attempted theft.

Rivera was booked into jail on charges of grand theft, burglary in the second degree tampering with a vehicle, conspiracy to commit a felony, vandalism , receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools and resisting arrest.

Police say Gainey was booked on charges of grand theft, burglary in the second degree, tampering with a vehicle, conspiracy to commit a felony, vandalism, receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools, possession of a loaded firearm, unlawful purchase, receipt disposal, sale, offer for sale, or possession with knowledge of change, alteration, removal, or obliteration and constructing a firearm.

Barnett was booked on charges of grand theft, burglary in the second degree, tampering with a vehicle, conspiracy to commit a felony, vandalism, receiving stolen property and possession of burglary tools.

The three suspects were taken to San Francisco County Jail. Though police have made arrests, this is still an open investigation. Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.