(BCN) — Three people from San Joaquin County were arrested on Tuesday in connection with a freeway shooting that put a juvenile in the hospital Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred on State Route 99 north of Kettleman Lane near Lodi, when the driver of a Nissan Altima allegedly fired multiple rounds into the victim’s vehicle, striking a teenage passenger in the head. The victim was driven to the hospital, where CHP investigators responded to begin an investigation.

CHP officers arrested the following suspects: Moses Mercado, 21, of Lodi, on suspicion of attempted murder for shooting the juvenile and being a felon in possession of a firearm; Bella Villanueva, 21, of Ripon, on suspicion of aiding and abetting, conspiracy, and concealing evidence; and Edgar Hernandez, 29, of Stockton, on suspicion of carrying an unregistered and loaded firearm concealed within a vehicle.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Investigators hinted that the parties knew each other, saying in a press release, “We want to assure the public that these acts of violence are not random, but often targeted attacks between parties that know each other.”

Anyone who might have information about this shooting is asked to call the Investigative Services Unit of the CHP Valley Division at (916) 731-6300.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.