Three arrested in Vallejo pawn shop robbery, murder

Vallejo (KRON) — Solving the murder of 49-year-old TImothy Pult was always a priority for police in Vallejo.

“This is a heinous crime, very violent, very brutal, uncalled for,” said Vallejo Police Capt. Lee Horton.

In December 2016, masked men holding guns and shouting demands, stormed inside the Pawn Advantage Shop on Springs Road.

Police say the suspects shot and killed Pult and killed his dog, a chocolate lab and also shot a store employee who was in a wheelchair.

He is still suffering from his injuries.

Without revealing too much to compromise the case, it was round the clock police work that made all the difference, Horton said.

“We got some breaks in the case that got us to the apprehension of these suspects,” he said.

Now three men from Vallejo are under arrest for murder and armed robbery.

They were just caught just last week: 24-year-old Amonie Summerise, 21-year-old Elijah Summerise and 24-year-old Kashius Nelson, who is already serving time in prison for a robbery in Yolo County.

While it took more than two years to make arrests, police want the community to know, Pult’s murder case never grew cold.

“Hopefully this will deter other suspects from coming to Vallejo and get away with crime because they can’t,” Horton said.

As for the pawnshop, it now operates under a new name with a security guard inside.

