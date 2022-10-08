PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested on Friday following a string of burglaries at sporting goods stores across the North Bay, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

On Friday around 10:39 a.m., PPD officers were called to a report of a burglary at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Petaluma. A store employee told officers that two men and one woman entered the store, grabbed about $1,500 worth of new football jerseys, including a San Francisco 49ers Deebo Samuel jersey. The suspects then fled the store to a Silver Ford Expedition.

Photo courtesy of Petaluma Police Department

The license plate of the Ford was registered to an owner in Vacaville. The PPD Communications Center contacted the Santa Rosa Police Department and the California Highway Patrol about the theft. Around 11:41 a.m. officers saw the suspect vehicle heading southbound on US 101 near Old Redwood Highway.

PPD states the suspect vehicle exited on East Washington Street, and officers proceeded with a vehicle stop. Officers took Jose Bello-Salinas, 24, of Vallejo, Venessa Burton, 34, of Fairfield, and Bryant Jacobs, 39, of Vallejo into custody.

After searching the vehicle, police found over $10,000 of merchandise from Dick’s Sporting Goods stores in Petaluma, Santa Rosa and Roseville. Officers also found a gas siphoning device, a reciprocating saw and wire cutters. The three suspects were arrested for conspiracy and possession of burglary tools and grand theft before being transported to Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility. Each of the suspects has a prior arrest for theft-related offenses .