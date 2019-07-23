Three killed in separate Bay Area train crashes

BAY AREA (KRON) — Investigators are looking into three deadly crashes involving trains Monday.

A Caltrain spokesperson says two people were struck and killed by trains while trespassing on the tracks.

The first happened in Burlingame around 4:45 p.m.

Investigators and crews responded to the scene near California Drive and North Lane.

People living nearby were worried to hear about what happened.

Jamie Rodriguez lives a few blocks from the Burlingame train line.

He says most people know you’re not going to beat the train when crossing.

But others ignore the clearly marked signs.

“Every Time you have to cross here you have to look both ways because sometimes either it’s they’re not seeing the train is coming or they’re just not hearing it. Like you hear now,” Rodriguez said.

The second deadly Caltrain accident happened just a few hours later in Mountain View.

Officials say the person was on the tracks near Castro Street when a train with more than 100 people on board struck him.

And just before 8 a.m. another man was killed when his car was struck by an ACE train in Livermore.

Video from a passenger on the train shows the car wrapped around a power pole near Junction Avenue and Old First Street.

People are seen looking on to see if the man is okay.

The service between Stockton and San Jose was delayed for hours.

Passengers were later transferred to another train.

