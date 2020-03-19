Three members within Philadelphia 76ers organization test positive for coronavirus

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 25: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on after the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Wells Fargo Center on December 25, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia 76ers won 121-109. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Three people within the Philadelphia 76ers organization have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the team announced on Thursday.

76ers’ players, coaches and specific basketball operations support staff were tested for COVID-19 as recommended by medical experts and the NBA.

The team said three people received a positive result, while everyone else tested negative.

Those with a positive result are currently in self-isolation and will be monitored by medical professionals.

The information was reported to state and local health authorities.

“The health of our players, staff, fans and community is paramount, and we continue to be guided by medical experts at this time,” a statement from the organization read. “We extend our gratitude and appreciation to the public health and medical communities for their tireless efforts during these challenging times, as well as our fans and partners for their support.”

