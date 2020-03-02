Three more cases of coronavirus reported in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – Santa Clara County health officials reported three additional cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The trio brings the total number of cases in the county to seven.

The fifth case is a woman with chronic health conditions who is hospitalized. The investigation of her case has just begun, officials say, and more information will be shared as it becomes available.

The sixth and seventh cases are a husband and wife who are both hospitalized. The husband has chronic health conditions.

The couple recently traveled to Egypt.

Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, further information about these cases will not be released.

The County of Santa Clara Public Health Department says it is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the California Public Health Department and other partners to protect and inform the public.

Individuals and organizations need to take action to help slow down the spread of the disease. For individuals, the recommendations are simple, but very important:

Keep your hands clean by washing them frequently, especially after you touch common surfaces, such as doorknobs, elevator buttons, handrails, light switches, countertops, and tables. It is one of the most important steps you can take to avoid getting sick and spreading germs to others. Always cover your cough with your sleeve or a tissue, and stay home when you are sick.

Stay away from people who are sick, and stay home if you are sick.

Today, start working on not touching your face because one way viruses spread is when you touch your own mouth, nose or eyes. If you do need to touch your own mouth, nose or eyes, wash your hands before you do so.

Start thinking about family preparedness, how to take care of sick family members while not getting infected. Think about a room to isolate a sick person.

There are practical measures that can help limit spread by reducing exposure in community settings: