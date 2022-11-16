SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were injured after a collision in a Target parking lot on Wednesday afternoon, according to the San Mateo Police Department.

Police say just after 12 p.m. they received a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at a Target located on 2220 Fashion Island Boulevard. Police determined that there were multiple victims at the scene and at least three vehicles had been involved in the collision.

(Photos courtesy of SMPD)

Officers arriving on scene say they found the vehicles at the north end of the parking lot, and three people were taken to a local trauma center for further treatment. Photos from the scene show that a white Mercedez-Benz came to a stop after ramming into a white Scion in the parking lot. The Scion collided with a BMW SUV parked on its opposite side.

Police say the cause of the crash is still being investigated, and officers with SMPD’s Traffic Unit will be on the scene for several hours. The west entrance to the Bridgepointe Shopping Center will remain closed until officers are able to clear the scene. People are asked to avoid the area until this evening.