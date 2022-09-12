BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Three people have been rescued from a structure fire in Berkeley, according to a statement from Berkeley Police Department.

Units with BPD and Berkeley Fire Department are on the scene of a residential structure fire in the 1300 block of Berkeley Way between West Street and Acton Street. At this time police do not anticipate a further threat to the area.

A portion of Berkeley Way and adjacent blocks of Acton and West Streets were closed down to any non-emergency traffic. The 1300 block of University Avenue was also closed down. Police are encouraging people to avoid the area if at all possible as traffic delays are expected.