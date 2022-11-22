PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — Three teenagers have been arrested after allegedly robbing a woman at gunpoint in her apartment and stealing her dog on Thursday, according to a press release from the Pinole Police Department.

On Thursday, Nov. 17 at 12:36 p.m., PPD was informed of an armed robbery in progress at an apartment on the 500 block of Sunnyview Drive. The victim and a witness told police that multiple suspects forced the front door open before holding the female victim inside the apartment at gunpoint.

The suspects then tore through the apartment and stole property from the victim, including her gray French Bulldog named “Chanel.” The suspects then left the area in a black Dodge Charger that police say was reported stolen. California Highway Patrol officers saw the Dodge heading westbound on Interstate 80 by Fitzgerald Drive, and they started a pursuit, but pulled back due to safety concerns.

After the pursuit ended, the Charger was in a two-vehicle collision on I-80 near University Avenue. Three suspects exited the car and fled the scene, according to police. Police searched the area and arrested all three suspects. A search of the vehicle revealed a rifle, two pistols and other items reported stolen from the victim. Police were unable to locate Chanel.

KRON On is streaming now

The suspects were later identified as Asim Sami, 18, of Oakland, Keomi Branch, 18, of Oakland and Sierra Smith, 19, of Richmond. The three admitted their involvement in the robbery during an interview, according to police. The suspects were taken to Martinez Detention Facility and booked on robbery and weapons charges.

Police tell KRON4 that someone found Chanel and turned her into a local veterinarian on Tuesday. The vet was able to scan Chanel’s microchip, and she has since been reunited with her owner.

Police are still investigating the robbery, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Pinole Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 510-724-1111.