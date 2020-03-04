Tiffany Li murder trial: Man who hid Keith Green’s body will likely be deported

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Hillsborough heiress murder trial shocked many around the San Francisco Bay Area when Tiffany Li and her co-defendant — former fiance Kaveh Bayat –were never convicted of committing a crime. The 34-year-old millionaire was acquitted, the jury deadlocked 6-6 over Bayat, and ultimately, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe dropped all charges against Bayat.

Prosecutors said they are still convinced that Li gave the “green light” putting a murder plot into action, and Bayat pulled the trigger that killed Keith Green. Green, 27, was the father of Li’s two young daughters.

The only person connected to the killing who is currently sitting behind bars is a man who goes by many names: Mustapha Traore, Olivier Adella, Mustafa Traore, and Scotte Traore.

Green vanished the night of April 28, 2016. He met with Li in the Millbrae Pancake House parking lot to discuss custody of their children. Green was never seen alive again. Prosecutor Bryan Abanto said Li used the meeting as a ruse to lure Green inside her Mercedes G-wagon, drove him back to her Hillsborough mansion, and he was fatally shot execution-style by Bayat inside the garage.

FILE – In this Sept. 12, 2019 file photo, Tiffany Li arrives at the courthouse in Redwood City, Calif. Opening arguments begin Monday, Sept. 23 in the trial of the San Francisco Bay Area real estate heiress who posted $35 million bail after being charged with the 2016 murder of her children’s father. San Mateo County prosecutors say Li orchestrated the murder of Keith Green. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

Abanto said Bayat’s motive was to replace Green as the young millionaire’s boyfriend, and Li’s motive was to get rid of an ex who demanded money and child custody rights.

Li and Bayat’s defense teams said Green died at the hands of Adella, aka, Traore, as part of a botched robbery. Green’s family maintains that the motive was ridiculous because Green did not have any money after Li left him.

Traore is a Mixed Martial Arts fighter who admitted to prosecutors that he accepted thousands of dollars in exchange for driving and dumping Green’s body in a remote field. The body was found in the field weeks after he went missing.

It looked like all three of the people accused in Green’s killing were going to be walking free in 2020.

Homeland Security swoops in

Several reporters, including KRON4’s Amy Larson, waited outside the Redwood City jail on Jan. 10 to interview Traore the moment he was released from jail. Instead, a dozen HSI Homeland Security agents appeared and swooped Traore away in a vehicle to another jail in Alameda County.

Traore, 38, was being re-arrested under new charges: Passport fraud. He claimed to be from France, but he was actually born on the Ivory Coast, federal investigators said.

Sources told KRON4 that Homeland Security had been tipped off about Traore from an investigator who worked for Li’s murder trial defense team.

Sources said Traore is a Mixed Martial Arts fighter from the Ivory Coast, used a fake name even while marrying multiple women, and lives a “vagabond” life moving from place to place. Traore’s life crossed paths with Li, the daughter of an extremely wealth Chinese real estate family, at the gym. Bayat and Traore met through training together at a gym and at Li’s mansion on West Santa Inez Avenue, sources said.

Detectives found thousands of dollars in cash, as well as Green’s diamond Cartier watch, stashed inside a lunchbox in Traore’s apartment.

Li and Bayat attended Traore’s wedding after Green disappeared

Uta Bredenstein married Traore in-between when Green went missing and when his body was found. Li and Bayat attended the small wedding ceremony.

Detectives showed up on the doorstep of Li’s multi-million-dollar mansion on April 29, 2016, to question her about Green’s disappearance. While knowing that the father of her children was missing, Li still attended a birthday party for Bredenstein’s daughter on May 1. Then on May 9, Adella and Bredenstein were married at City Hall.

Green’s heavily decomposed body was found in a remote field two days after the wedding.

Bredenstein spent hours on the witness stand during the trial. According to her testimony, Li said she was worried because Li lied to police detectives about whether Green was in Li’s car the night of the homicide.

Li’s defense team pointed out that Bredenstein had also lied to police. When police detectives initially questioned Bredenstein in May of 2016, she told police that Traore was with her at home the entire night of April 28, 2016. She later admitted that he was gone for at least five hours, sometime between 11 p.m. April 28 and 4 a.m. April 29, from their apartment.

Federal charges keep Traore behind bars

On January 23, the U.S. Attorney’s Office released details of the intentional investigation into Traore below:

“A San Francisco grand jury returned an indictment charging Mustapha Traore, aka Olivier Adella, with making false statements in an application for a passport, announced United States Attorney David L. Anderson; U.S. State Department, Diplomatic Security Service (DSS), San Francisco Field Office Special Agent in Charge Matthew Perlman; and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Special Agent in Charge Tatum King.”

“Traore, of Burlingame, Calif., made false statements about his true name and birthplace in his December 2011 application for a U.S. passport. The complaint alleges that in February 2002, Traore used a fake French passport with the name Olivier Adella to enter the United States. Further, the criminal complaint alleges that after Traore used the fake passport to enter the United States, he then used it to obtain immigration status and eventually a naturalization certificate. Then, after obtaining a California driver’s license under the name Olivier Adella, Traore applied for and obtained a U.S. passport. In May 2016, Troare signed an application to renew his passport and again provided false information. In sum, the complaint and indictment charge Traore with knowingly making false statements in an application for a passport with the intent to induce and secure the issuance of a passport. Traore made his initial federal court appearance on January 13, 2020. After a detention hearing on January 15, 2020, U.S. Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim ordered that he be detained as a serious risk of flight.”

If convicted, Traore would face a 10-year prison sentence and deportation once his sentence was completed.

Traore is currently an inmate in Santa Rita Jail being held under federal charges, several names, and no bail.

The Hillsborough heiress murder trial made headlines with Li was released from jail by posting a record-breaking $35 million bail.

Juror regrets decision

One of the twelve jurors who found Li not guilty cried after prosecutors announced that they would not retry Bayat with a second murder trial.

“I just think there are two murderers who are free today and it feels like we didn’t do our job well enough in some way,” the juror told KRON4 in tears.

Two jurors told KRON4 they were hoping Bayat would face a second trial so that there would be justice for Green’s family.

“There was data that we thought we understood,” one juror said. “There was a much stronger guilt profile for Bayat. But when that data was taken away from us, several people decided that they couldn’t vote guilty with the evidence that we were allowed to use.”

The data that she was referring to had to do with the geographic locations of Li, Bayat, and Traore’s cellphones that they were carrying the night of the homicide. The locations of the phones showed that Li met with Green at the Millbrae Pancake House the night of the homicide. It then tracked them going back to Li’s Hillsborough mansion while being followed by Traore. From there, the cell phones went to Traore’s Burlingame apartment. Then Green and Traore’s phones were tracked going through San Francisco, across the Golden Gate Bridge, to the field in Sonoma County where Green’s body was found. The juror told KRON4 that she always believed Li was guilty but due to the circumstantial case there wasn’t enough evidence to convict her.

Bayat’s defense attorney, John May, told KRON4 that Bayat could be put on trial “100 times for this crime, and he would still be not guilty.”

‘You’re a coward and as evil as they come’

Traore was the only defendant who Green’s mother, Colleen Cudd, had a chance to deliver a victim impact statement to. During his final court appearance in connection to the Tiffany Li murder trial, Cudd looked Traore in the eye as she said, “You have cut a hole in my heart that will never, ever grow back. You’re a coward and as evil as they come.”

Cudd told Traore directly, “It’s 3:30 in the morning and I’m awake. For the past three and a half years, I’m awake at 3:30 in the morning. I think about April 28, 2016, and many thoughts race through my head. The one that haunts me the most is, ‘Did my son suffer physically or emotionally?’ The answer is always ‘yes.’ You took away my only child. My only son. You took a friend from many, too many to count. You took a good man from this Earth. He was kind and generous and loved everything. Everything except spiders. He hated spiders. You wove a web, and he was a fly that got caught up in it. Why would any of us ever forgive you? The good news, and listen closely, God will handle those who have wronged us. He does not let the guilty go unpunished.”

An inmate records check Wednesday showed that Traore remained in custody on no bail. His next appearance in federal court is scheduled for Monday, when he is expected to accept a plea deal from prosecutors.