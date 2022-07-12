SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – TIME magazine has recently released their annual report on the World’s Greatest Places of 2022, and your very own San Francisco made the cut! The city is among top 50 locations including Italy’s Bali, South Korea’s Seoul, Miami, Florida, and more.

TIME editors said in a statement, “As persistent as the challenges of life in 2022 is the hope that understanding and human connection can be found through travel.” They said that because much of the world is now vaccinated against COVID-19, travel is becoming more consistent.

TIME listed San Francisco’s scenery, cultural institutions, and diverse culinary offerings as reasons that the city shines. TIME highlighted the Dogpatch community’s Institute of Contemporary Art opening in October that will feature artist Jeffrey Gibson’s exhibition debut for the institute.

San Francisco offers plenty of amenities for travelers looking for a place to rest in the city. TIME noted the “luxurious” Hyatt Regency in the SOMA and the rooftop solarium at LINE SF as options for people looking to travel in style.