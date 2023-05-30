LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Documents presented with the funding plan for the A’s stadium lay out the timeline for the project and include possible integration with the Las Vegas Loop transit system.

Construction at the site would begin in 2024-25, with completion scheduled in 2028 to have the stadium ready for opening day of the 2028 season, according to a graphic from Applied Analysis. The A’s lease at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum expires following the 2024 season. After that, games could be played at the Las Vegas Ballpark, which has a seating capacity of 10,000.

Financing plans for the $1.5 billion, 30,000-seat stadium emerged late Friday at the Nevada Legislature. The public had its first opportunity to comment on the plan on Monday, the Memorial Day holiday. Lawmakers will be working this week to pass the plan and send it to Gov. Joe Lombardo before the session ends.

The Las Vegas Loop had a station at the Tropicana Las Vegas Casino Resort in its plans, but the shortage of parking around the ballpark site has brought more emphasis on transit for fans.

The stadium documents contain two illustrations showing proposed stadium integration with the Las Vegas Loop. One highlights the link to UNLV, which could be a good place for fans to park and ride to the stadium. The other shows extensive integration that could happen at the A’s stadium, with two stations and routes that circle the stadium.

It’s the first suggestion that the Loop would be an integral part of the stadium project.

“Transportation and accessibility are important to the success of the project,” according to the Applied Analysis presentation.

“Walking trips will be a major mode of access from the surrounding resort hotels and parking facilities,” the presentation says.

Details in the illustration show locations for the two stations. When the Loop was first conceived, it was a system designed to transport conventioneers around the sprawling Las Vegas Convention Center.

Since then, plans have shown Loop routes that have been along the Strip and extending to downtown Las Vegas, as well as routes to the Medical District and a portion of southwest Las Vegas. The stations and circular route at the the stadium represent more of an integration with the facility’s design.