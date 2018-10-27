Tiny home for sale in one of San Francisco’s most affordable neighborhoods

This is likely one of the cheapest and smallest homes you will find in San Francisco.
It is just 480-square-feet and is listed at $650,000.
The house is located in Visitacion Valley.
It was built on a 25,000-square-foot lot.
It is a one bedroom and one bathroom place.
According to the real estate website Zillow, Visitacion Valley is one of San Francisco’s most affordable neighborhoods.
The average home value in that area is $847,000.
