SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – High gas prices mean penny-pinching drivers will have to pay extra attention to the ways that they waste gas without meaning to.

The price of average price gas in San Francisco is $5.90, higher than the state average, according to AAA.

If you are looking to save on gas, there are some proactive steps you can take, such as:

  • making sure your tires are inflated properly,
  • maintaining your car with regular service to ensure maximum fuel economy,
  • driving the speed limit, and not stopping or starting too hard,
  • shutting off the engine if you are stopped for over a minute (newer cars often already do this),
  • using cruise control when available,
  • using windows instead of air conditioning, and
  • using regular unleaded gas, unless premium fuel is recommended or required.