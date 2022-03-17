SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – High gas prices mean penny-pinching drivers will have to pay extra attention to the ways that they waste gas without meaning to.
The price of average price gas in San Francisco is $5.90, higher than the state average, according to AAA.
If you are looking to save on gas, there are some proactive steps you can take, such as:
- making sure your tires are inflated properly,
- maintaining your car with regular service to ensure maximum fuel economy,
- driving the speed limit, and not stopping or starting too hard,
- shutting off the engine if you are stopped for over a minute (newer cars often already do this),
- using cruise control when available,
- using windows instead of air conditioning, and
- using regular unleaded gas, unless premium fuel is recommended or required.