‘Tis the season for scammers: Data reveals California residents are most vulnerable

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — With the holiday season in full swing, Americans are on pace to receive 157 billion spam calls and texts.

According to RoboKiller, a mobile app that tracks and eliminates spam calls and text messages — California is a hot spot for cyber scams after receiving approximately 797 million spam texts and 600 million spam calls last month.

“Scammers most often take a spray and pray approach, where they auto dial many random phone numbers at once, hoping someone will answer,” said Giulia Porter, executive leader at RoboKiller.

“Scammers do appear to do their research, targeting this approach at densely populated regions of the United States, of which California is top of the list, to increase their odds of getting a person on the phone with them.”

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is now warning people of holiday shopping risk after online purchase scams accounted for more than a third of all scam reports filed with the bureau.

According to BBB, online purchase scams consistently rank among the top three riskiest since 2017 — as a significant number of people continue to lose money when targeted by online purchase scams.

Experts are predicting an earlier start to the 2021 holiday shopping season due to supply chain concerns, microchip shortages, and a lack of holiday hiring.

Unfortunately, Bay Area residents are no stranger to scammers.

According to RoboKiller, San Francisco received approximately 90 million spam calls in October — roughly 15 calls per person.

And in San Jose, police are warning residents of an uptick in reported telephone scams targeting Spanish speakers.

“Scammers are smart, and, unfortunately, tend to tailor their phone scam tactics to what’s relevant during certain times of the year,” said Porter.

“Since our launch in 2017, RoboKiller has seen spikes in holiday phone scams as scammers try to capitalize on vulnerable shoppers,” Porter added.

“Most often, we see phone scams impersonating package delivery companies, online shopping brands such as Amazon, as well as charity scams and religious scams.”

RoboKiller’s data mirror the BBB’s warning, projecting a 5% in holiday text (SMS) scams, and a 7% increase in phone call scams in the coming months, most of which will be disguised as Amazon, USPS and other major carriers by savvy scammers.

Porter tells KRON4 News Californians should be wary of unknown incoming phone calls that match their phone number’s area code, as many times scammers use caller ID spoofing to trick people into thinking the call is from a legitimate number.

“The fragmented telecommunications network makes it easy for scammers to bypass a lot of individual efforts by certain players, like the FCC or carriers, to effectively stop spam calls and texts for good,” said Porter.

“The technology scammers use to spoof their phone numbers and automatically dial thousands of phone numbers within seconds has helped spam call and text totals reach record-breaking levels in 2021.”

RoboKiller has also been working with the Federal Trade Commission’s new STIR/SHAKEN framework, which is designed to combat the use of illegal ID spoofing, a tactic many scammers use to place thousands of untraceable phone scams every second

Porter tells KRON4 News despite carriers and voice networks’ deadline to adopt this new framework by June 2021 — RoboKiller has been reporting limited to no changes in the number of spam calls since the new framework was released.

“At the same time, spam texts to U.S. smartphone owners have exploded, indicating that scammers are continuing to evolve their phone scam tactics to work around government legislation,” said Porter.

“RoboKiller is working with many other players in the industry to provide insight into these more recent trends with robocalls and caller ID spoofing, as well as working to call attention to the spam text problem at the national level.”