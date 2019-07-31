Toddler falls from sixth-floor balcony, bystanders catch with blanket

CHONGQING, China (CNN Newsource) — An incredible save by bystanders is caught on camera after a toddler is spotted dangling from a sixth-floor balcony.

Heart-stopping video from China shows how a 3-year-old boy miraculously survived a 6-story plunge from a high-rise building.

The toddler is seen clinging to an apartment balcony as quick-thinking neighbors gathered below, with a large blanket hoping to break his fall.

When the boy finally lost his grip, he fell six stories into the blanket.

The child was taken to a local hospital and, remarkably, suffered no injuries in the incident.