Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Toddler falls from sixth-floor balcony, bystanders catch with blanket

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

CHONGQING, China (CNN Newsource) — An incredible save by bystanders is caught on camera after a toddler is spotted dangling from a sixth-floor balcony.

Heart-stopping video from China shows how a 3-year-old boy miraculously survived a 6-story plunge from a high-rise building.

The toddler is seen clinging to an apartment balcony as quick-thinking neighbors gathered below, with a large blanket hoping to break his fall.    

When the boy finally lost his grip, he fell six stories into the blanket.

The child was taken to a local hospital and, remarkably, suffered no injuries in the incident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News