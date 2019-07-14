Toddler killed in road rage shooting

MILWAUKEE, WI (CNN Newsource) — People in Milwaukee are angry after a three-year-old girl was shot and killed in a road-rage incident.

Investigators say Brooklyn Harris was with her mom and siblings in a car when her mom nearly collided with another car.

The driver of the other car then shot at them, with the bullet striking the little girl.

The three-year-old was shot and killed around 8:30 Saturday morning.

“She just turned three on the 1st. She just turned three-years-old,” Lasanga Ferguson, the grandmother of Harris, said as she processed the loss of her grandchild.

Police say they have a suspect in custody.

The incident has now created an outcry amongst local leaders and the community.

“Everyone of you should be just as angry and upset about this as I am,” Assistant Chief of the Milwaukee Police Department, Ray Banks, said. “She had her whole life in front of her.”

“On a Saturday morning, to have a young child lose their life because some jerk decides that he’s going to use a gun because he’s mad at someone on the streets is just insanity,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said.

“These innocent kids should be able to play out here and live their life,” Ferguson said. “It shouldn’t be all this killing going on. It’s always an innocent bystander.”

They’re seeking change and agree it’s going to take more than police to make a difference – it’s going to take the whole community working together.

“This can’t become the norm,” Banks said. “Our city’s better than this. We need everybody to understand just how tragic this is.”

“I’m praying that they put the guns down,” Ferguson said.

This marks the third time in less than two months that a three-year-old was shot in Milwaukee.

The other two survived their injuries.