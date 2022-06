(BCN) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle accident near the westbound Bay Bridge toll plaza around 9 p.m. Sunday. According to the California Highway Patrol website, the first call came in at 9:02 p.m.

A vehicle crashed into a barrier and rolled over. At some point it struck another vehicle. Firefighters found someone in cardiac arrest and attempted lifesaving measures, but the victim died at the scene.

