Tolls to resume next week on Bay Area highway express lanes

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Tolls will resume once again on express lanes in the Bay Area next week as traffic volumes have increased due to the easing of coronavirus restrictions in the Bay Area, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission announced Wednesday.

Beginning at 5 a.m. Monday, June 1, express lanes on the following highways will reinstate the tolls that were temporarily suspended March 20:

Interstate 580 in Alameda County

Interstate 680 in Contra Costa County

State Route 237 in Santa Clara County

Southbound I-680 over the Sunol Grade in Alameda and Santa Clara counties

On weekdays from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., e-signs over the express lanes will display current toll rates for single drivers who wish to travel in the express lanes.

Along with the return of express lane tolls, drivers can expect several Bay Area transit agencies in the coming weeks to resume express bus services that had been temporarily suspended earlier this spring.

The MTC said weekday traffic volume in most Bay Area freeway corridors is now reaching at least 60% of spring 2019 levels.

Traffic counts in some Express Lane corridors, including I-580 through Dublin, Pleasanton and Livermore; and Highway 237 in Milpitas, San Jose and Sunnyvale this month registered close to 80% of last year’s levels during certain high-travel periods, the MTC said.

