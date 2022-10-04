TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen have both retained divorce lawyers, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

While it appears neither has filed for divorce, NBC News notes this could mark the possible end to the couple’s high-profile marriage. The pair have been married since early 2009 and have two children together. Brady has a 15-year-old son from his previous relationship with actor Bridget Moynahan.

In February, Brady decided to retire after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl titles. However, just a few weeks later, he changed his mind and returned to the sport.

Last month, Bündchen opened up about their relationship in a conversation with Elle Magazine. She expressed concerns about Brady playing another season in the NFL, and said she “would like him to be more present.”

Around the same time, outlets like People and CNN reported the couple were living separately and dealing with “marital issues.”

Brady took an 11-day break during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason training camp, which fueled split rumors.

When Brady returned from the break he told reporters, “I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s— going on. So you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it’s a continuous process.”

Brady is off to a slow start on the field by his lofty standards. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has thrown for 1,058 yards and has six touchdowns through four games. He has just one interception.