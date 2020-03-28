Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson return home after coronavirus diagnosis

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Tom Hanks announced he and his wife Rita Wilson have returned to the United States after being quarantined in Australia.

On March 11, Hanks posted to social media to share the news of the diagnosis.

Now, a little more than two weeks later, he says he and his wife are back home but not a lot has changed. They are still sheltering in place and following social distance orders.

While in Australia, Hanks said the couple felt tired, had colds and some body aches. They were then tested for the coronavirus and result came back positive.

He thanked those in Australia who took care of them while they were in isolation.

“Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us,” he wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA.”

