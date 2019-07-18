Tom Steyer kicks off presidential campaign with stop in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — With a late start to the 2020 presidential race, San Francisco billionaire and known impeachment advocate, Tom Steyer says his delay had a lot to do with President Trump.

“I said I wasn’t going to run for president then because I felt like the need to continue the need to impeach campaign,” Steyer said.

Steyer made his first campaign stop in the Mission District on Wednesday, discussing his decision to run for president, his campaign goals and his vision to fix what he calls a broken political system.

At the top of his list: corporate takeovers, especially in the american health system.

“What I really object to is this hostile corporate takeover of democracy. I understand the difference between democracy and capitalism and I know they have to coexist,” he said. “I just don’t want capitalism to take over the democracy and democracy is supposed to write the rules of capitalism.”

Also high on his list is addressing the climate emergency.

“If this is an emergency, lets act like its an emergency. If this is just one of 19 policy issues where we need to check the box and have a plan that somebody wrote for us, fine that’s a completely different question,” Steyer said. “If this is life or death let’s treat it like life or death.”

