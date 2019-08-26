Tom Steyer writes a symbol on the back of his hand every day as a reminder

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Have you seen the writing on the back of Tom Steyer’s hand?

KRONon’s Catherine Heenan noticed it while interviewing the billionaire activist and presidential candidate last week.

“That’s a symbol I write on my hand every day to remind myself that what’s really important is to stick to the truth at all costs,” Steyer explains.

Steyer didn’t explain why he chose that specific symbol, which resembles a tic-tac-toe board but bigger.

“Even if it seems in the short run as if it may be the wrong thing to do, or expensive…in the long run it’s the only thing that wins, it’s the only thing that protects you,” Steyer said. “Stick to your guns, tell the truth, that’s what matters.”

Hear more from Steyer by watching his interview in the video below.

You can watch Inside Bay Area Politics every Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. only on KRONon.

LATEST NEWS HEADLINES: